It’s the height of vegetable-growing season with tomatoes, okra, zucchini and corn being harvested by local farmers and gardeners, and many are eager to share the bounty.
For those who can’t or don’t have the time to grow their own, there’s the Maryville Farmers’ Market, established in 2005. Located at Founders Square in downtown Maryville, the market’s 2020 season has 40 vendors signed up through mid-November. Participant Beverly Johnson said the average number of vendors each week is 25 to 30. They gather to sell their products every Saturday morning.
So what’s available now?
The list is certainly varied, with corn, tomatoes, potatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, assorted peppers, green beans, beets, onions, okra, lettuce, kale, blueberries, blackberries and apples being picked and ready to take home. In addition, the Maryville Farmers’ Market has a selection of fresh meats, including lamb, pork, chicken and grass-fed beef. Eggs also are available for purchase.
“Right now, everybody is standing in line for corn,” Johnson said.
And if you like sweet treats and fresh-baked breads, showing up early for the farmers’ market is key, Johnson said.
Blackberry Farm sets up here each Saturday and its baked goods are the first to go, she said. A new vendor also is selling popular cupcakes, Johnson added.
The market has adjusted because of COVID-19, such as spacing out vendors and not providing chairs where the musical guests entertain so people won’t congregate together, Johnson said.
“We have changed the layout of the market three or four times already this year,” she explained. “We took the whole parking lot at one time. But some of our elderly customers had a difficult time walking that distance.”
To accommodate those who like to shop early and avoid the heat, the Maryville Farmers’ Market has adjusted its hours, which are now 8:30-11:30 a.m. or when it sells out, whichever comes first. Johnson said people already were lining up early so it just makes sense to open up and get the crowd moving.
Despite the pandemic, farmers and gardeners have seen loyal customers come out week after week.
“We are excited that our market has experienced some of the best markets in our history, especially during these challenging times,” Johnson said. She added it’s so important for this community to shop local and support the farmers who spend so many hours in the fields every day.
“The MFM board would like to remind our community and customers that when you are shopping at our market, the person behind that table greeting you, answering your questions, assisting you with that purchase is the one who has spent countless hours raising and harvesting those vegetables, tending that livestock, baking those sweet treats, picking those beautiful flowers all for the purpose of providing their customers with the best local product possible.”
The following recipes are suggestions on what to do with that tomato harvest.
From Pioneer Woman
Total: 2 hr 10 min
Prep: 10 min
Inactive: 2 hr
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 to 8 ripe tomatoes
4 green onions
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 to 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Handful fresh parsley leaves, lightly chopped
12 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade
Directions: Cut the tomatoes into 4 wedges, then cut the wedges in half and add to a bowl. Lop off the tops of the green onions, then slice the white and mostly light green parts really thin. Add to the tomatoes. Add the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, dash of salt and pepper to a jar. Screw on the lid and shake to combine. Pour the dressing over the tomatoes and toss. Add the herbs and gently toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving.
From Paula Deen
Total: 1 hr 15 min
Prep: 20 min
Inactive: 10 min
Cook: 45 min
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
4 tomatoes, peeled and sliced
10 fresh basil leaves, chopped
1/2 cup chopped green onion
1 (9-inch) prebaked deep dish pie shell
1 cup grated mozzarella
1 cup grated cheddar
1 cup mayonnaise
Salt and pepper
Directions:Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Place the tomatoes in a colander in the sink in 1 layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow to drain for 10 minutes. Layer the tomato slices, basil, and onion in pie shell. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the grated cheeses and mayonnaise together. Spread mixture on top of the tomatoes and bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned. To serve, cut into slices and serve warm.
