Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley has begun registration for its 2020-21 school year program at the organization’s 17 locations, which includes Maryville. While there is uncertainty about the operating models for each of the school districts they serve, the organization said is is committed to continuing to provide service, whether in an after-school setting or a full-day setting, for the students in their clubs.
To participate in programming during the school year, students must be registered prior to the school year. In addition, those who register for school year programming are eligible to take part in the clubs’ summer enrichment program which is currently ongoing. Cost of the summer enrichment program is free of charge at this time. Cost for the school year program is $50/week with scholarships available.
Blount County Boys & Girls Club is located at 520 S. Washington St., Maryville. For more information, call 865-232-1240 or visit bgctnv.org.
