I was unsure how bananas would fare in a frozen salad. The lemon keeps them from turning brown, and frozen anything is good right now.
I’ve always enjoyed Valerie Bertinelli. As a young actress, she was delightful. As a cooking show host, she is also informative. Her recipe for Breakfast Cookies inspired my version. They are equally delicious with or without bacon. Prepare the dry mixture in advance to speed up breakfasts I preferred them slightly warm. Of course, all cookies are better slightly warm.
I’m not a fan of heavily iced cupcakes, in any flavor. These simple vanilla cupcakes are delicious, with or without icing. I used my same ol’ cream cheese icing recipe and iced them sparingly. The recipe would lend itself to a nice two-layer cake.
Frozen Fruit Salad
1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained
1 quart fresh strawberries, sliced
4 bananas, sliced
1 (12 ounce) lemonade concentrate
2 cups 7-up
Place all ingredients in a 9x13 Pyrex dish.
Stir gently.
Cover with plastic wrap. Place on a level shelf in the freezer until evenly frozen.
Remove about 10 minutes before serving.
Serve in shallow bowls, for obvious reasons.
Breakfast Cookies1 stick butter, at room temperature
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 egg
2 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon dried chives
I used an herb blend Parisien Bonnes Herbes
Any herb blend should do very nicely if the main herb is chives
1 cup shredded white cheddar
1/2 cup finely chopped, crisp bacon, optional
In a mixing bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until smooth.
Add egg; beat until smooth. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper.
Add dried herbs. Add dry mixture to butter mixture. With a hand mixer, beat until incorporated. Fold in cheese and bacon by hand.
Drop by two tablespoonfuls onto a parchment lined baking sheet.
Flatten slightly. Bake 20 minutes or until brown around the edges and lightly golden on top.
White Cupcakes1 3/4 cup all purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup sour cream
1 stick butter, at room temperature
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line 18 muffin cups with muffin cup liners.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients.
In a mixing bowl, beat butter, sour cream and egg until smooth. Add vanilla.
Gradually add dry mixture. Beat two minutes.
Fill muffin cups 3/4 full. Bake 18-20 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool completely on a wire rack. Ice as desired.
