The air that we breathe every moment of our lives doesn’t get a single thought as we journey through life — until there’s a problem.
For Laurie Boyd, it was a huge problem. The Friendsville resident suffered from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), had asthma as a child and never outgrew it, suffered a bout of whooping cough when she was 12, picked up the nasty habit of smoking as a teen, came into contact with black mold and even had tuberculosis that was left untreated.
She quit smoking in 2007 but the damage to her lungs from this combination of conditions was done.
A native of Indiana, Boyd and her husband built a home in Friendsville in 2000. She was employed at The Daily Times from 1997 to 2007.
It all came to a head earlier in the year when she was placed on the lung transplant registry. Her oxygen levels were down below 20%; she had to be on supplemental oxygen around the clock.
But on the morning of June 24, the wheels were set in motion for Boyd to get two new lungs. The call came in before 10 a.m. that day.
“Is this Laurie Boyd?” the caller wanted to know. She confirmed her identity.
“We have lungs for you,” the voice on the other end then responded.
It was the call she had hoped and prayed for, and sometimes wondered if it would come soon enough. She just recently had been placed lower on the transplant registry because she was not sick enough.
“I just bawled,” Boyd remembers as she hung up the phone and put her plan into motion. She was told in the beginning that she needed to be ready to jump immediately into action and get herself to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, three hours away, ASAP.
She and husband Gordon did exactly that. Then as they traveled the interstate, a huge problem developed: An accident had traffic at a standstill as this couple watched the minutes tick away.
Hitting some roadblocks
“We lost our air conditioning,” Boyd said. As they sat there in panic mode, a state trooper drove by, giving Boyd an idea. She called the dispatch for THP and told the operator of her dilemma. Boyd said the person pulled up maps on her screen and helped them navigate an alternate route.
“That’s a first for me,” Boyd said the THP person told her.
So Laurie and Gordon arrived at Vanderbilt about an hour late, but it wasn’t a big concern. What ended up being an even more tense situation was the inability to get the lungs to the hospital. They were coming from Missouri and bad weather had grounded the plane.
“They went ahead and admitted me and prepped me like it was going to happen,” Boyd said. “At one point, they said, ‘Well, if the doctors like the lungs ...’ And I said, ‘what?’”
Vanderbilt had no guarantee that once the lungs arrived they would still be viable, Boyd explained. She said they could take one look and refuse them, based on condition, etc.
Thankfully, the bad weather subsided and the lungs arrived. Doctors examined them and deemed them ready for transplant. The procedure was a go.
But even before the surgery was to start, there were heart issues that gave Boyd’s doctors and her family a scare. Once that was taken care of, she went into the surgery.
It took almost 12 hours.
As all of this was taking place, other family members were making their way to Nashville, including the Boyds’ two daughters, Stephanie Koch of Lenoir City and Jennifer Marquis of Valdosta, Georgia, and son, Damian Boyd of West Chester, Ohio, along with Laurie’s sisters from Indiana and nieces.
“It was like a convoy,” she said.
Immediate relief
The life-saving surgery was performed on June 25. By June 27, Boyd was able to take off her oxygen and breathe like she hadn’t in years. She is now living in an apartment close to the hospital so she can be monitored, take physical therapy and go through rehab.
Her doctors, Boyd said, are in amazement at how well she’s progressed.
“Most people have trouble after the surgery getting rid of the oxygen because it has been their life for so long,” this patient said. “I was the opposite. I kept asking them to turn it down, turn it down. June 27 was my official no more oxygen day.”
According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, there were 2,539 lung transplants in the United States in 2020, down from 2,714 in 2019. UNOS is the nonprofit that serves as the nation’s transplant system under contract with the federal government.
Lungs can be transplanted singly or as a pair.
There will be lots of days to celebrate moving forward. June 25 is the day she got her new lungs. On July 5, Boyd turned 61 and Gordon also recently had a birthday.
Boyd called July 5 “the best breath-day ever.”
The gift of life
She doesn’t yet know any details about the donor who lost his/her life and yet saved hers. Boyd said information will become available months from now. This wife, mother and grandmother acknowledges the loss and sacrifice of a stranger so that she can have her life back.
All through her illness, Boyd has remained steadfast in her faith. She has been surrounded by friends and family who pray for her and there are also many who have contributed financially to help.
The Help Hope Live fund that was set up to help this family raise money for medical expenses, is still taking donations. Boyd said she is currently on 26 different medications. Some are temporary. One costs $5,000 per month.
The stay in Nashville will last for three months, Boyd was told initially, but doctors have the say about when she will come back to Blount County. She said she is committed to doing everything she can to help the process along.
Stand by me
There are many who can take credit for this being a positive and powerful story. The staff at Vanderbilt was nothing short of amazing, Boyd said.
Gordon has never left her side. “He is my rock,” Boyd said. Her children continue to show their love and devotion. Grandchildren call every day.
She had been told she can’t place her head underwater in swimming pools, lakes and rivers because of the fear of bacteria; Boyd can’t enjoy a hot tub soak either. She is fine with that — a small price to pay for having life back.
Three of her grandkids have never seen Boyd without her oxygen tank nearby.
That’s going to change soon, Boyd said. She will be allowed visitors after she regains some strength.
Another person has been on Boyd’s mind as she’s taken this journey to a better life — her uncle, Virgil Warnell. She said he died of lung disease.
“He was never given the option of a lung transplant,” she said. “So I saw how he suffered and how his family suffered taking care of him. I didn’t want my family to do that. I didn’t want them to have to go through that.”
