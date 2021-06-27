If you have lived, worked or attended school in the Wildwood Community of Blount County, you probably have memories of stopping in at Clabough’s Market for an iced-cold soft drink or a tank of gas.
The community icon was built in 1957, said Bill Clabough, one of its former owners. Bill and his wife, Judy, operated the convenience store for more than 20 years, beginning in the early 1980s; it closed in 2004.
It was his parents, J.W. and Virginia Clabough Jr. along with Bill’s grandfather, J.W. Clabough Sr., who built the structure.
“There were numerous remodels down through the years,” Bill said. “It was remodeled as many times as I am old and that’s a lot.”
Bill now serves as executive director of Foothills Land Conservancy.
After Bill and Judy sold the building, it was operated for a few years by a different family but the business didn’t make it and closed once more. It came back into the hands of the Clabough family again, this time when Bill’s brother, John Clabough III, made the purchase.
Today, there is activity once more at the Wildwood Road store. But after what will be 10 weeks of extensive renovation, it will become the new home of RLR Electric, a company owned and operated by Scott “Gunner” Evers.
Evers closed on the property about two weeks ago and has been busy doing demolition work. RLR provides its electrical services to both residential and commercial customers to include new wiring, storm damage repairs, service upgrades and commercial upgrades.
“The floors are coming up and we are moving electrical and water lines,” the new owner said. “Basically the whole thing is getting a major facelift, including the outside.”
Evers said he looked around at different properties but ultimately decided on this piece of property because of what he found inside.
“The steel in this building is not just nuts and bolts screwed together,” Evers said. “They welded everything. I was taught about structure from my grandfather. He was the general foreman on the Chicago Skyway.”
This building has 7,300 square feet. Evers said he will renovate the entire space, take 4,300 of the square feet for his business and then possibly lease out the remaining space to another small business.
There is a shortage, Evers said, of buildings this size that can accommodate small businesses. RLR Electric is currently home-based and has five employees. The owner said this new home will allow him to expand and hire additional employees.
He wants to add two more office workers, a full-time sales person and another work crew as growth occurs.
The location is not one that thousands pass by on a daily basis, but Evers is perfectly OK with that. He isn’t running a restaurant or a retail outlet.
“We are a business where we don’t have to be on Broadway,” he said. “We come to our customers. Not everyone needs to be in a commercial area, in the middle of everything.”
While the inside of the building will be gutted, the exterior also will change from what Clabough’s customers remember. The glass will be removed, the new owner said. He also is considering having someone paint a mural on one of the exterior walls — maybe using a photograph of Clabough’s Market in its heyday.
He knows that lots of potential buyers may have passed up this opportunity because of the work that’s needed. Evers said he is hiring local contractors and other small business owners for most of the work. That includes adding spray foam insulation, state-of-the-art security system and new heating and air conditioning systems.
“We have something to work with,” Evers stressed. “I am a visionary. I can see things that aren’t there, what can be.”
It is important, Evers said, to be a part of the community that you service; he said he and his employees give back through their volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank. He is from the Chicagoland area, moving here about 16 years ago. He is a member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors.
Bill and Judy Clabough will be able to see the progress that’s being made to the building they owned for decades as they live nearby. Bill said they can’t wait to see the end product. The store has been closed for many years now.
At one time, there was a full service station there, he recalled. The place had a hydraulic lift for changing oil and doing other car services. Gasoline was sold there the entire time it was open.
‘”I am glad to see a little bit of life down there now,” Bill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.