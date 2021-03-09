Maryville College senior Brianna Bakoledis ’21 will present a recital titled “Noteworthy” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19.
The recital will be held in the Clayton Center for the Arts for a private audience and available to the public through a live streaming link, which can be found on maryvillecollege.edu. This is the Fine Arts Division’s first senior music recital that has been available via live stream.
The program will include the following selections: “Deh vieni non tardar” from The Marriage of Figaro, “So Far Away” by Carole King, and “Fly Me to the Moon” arranged by Dr. Bill Swann.
The recital will also include the following guest performers: Summer Eells ’24 and Andrew Kosky ’21. Chase Hatmaker ’14 will serve as the accompanist.
“I chose the title ‘Noteworthy’ in recognition of my first piano and voice teachers Ms. Eleanor LaForge and my grandmother Dorothy Smith,” Bakoledis said. “Not only was ‘Noteworthy’ the name of Ms. Eleanor’s music business, but both women made the most noteworthy contributions to my musical journey by setting me on this path at an early age.”
Bakoledis, a vocal music education major from Clarkesville, Georgia, is a 2017 graduate of Habersham Central High School. She is the daughter of Theodore and Deidre Bakoledis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.