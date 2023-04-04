One 8-ounce glass of orange juice provides 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C, making it a great substitute for sugar-sweetened beverages and simple addition to brunch staples like this Orange Oatmeal.
One 8-ounce glass of orange juice provides 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C, making it a great substitute for sugar-sweetened beverages and simple addition to brunch staples like this Orange Oatmeal.
A staple of warm weekend days, brunch combines the best flavors of the first two meals of the day. Every great brunch spread complements its savory items with something sweet, something refreshing and a signature beverage, and there’s one ingredient that can help cover all of those bases — 100% orange juice.
An option like Florida Orange Juice is not only delicious but delivers a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients that have associated health benefits. One of nature’s nutrient dense foods, one 8-ounce glass of orange juice provides 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C and is also a good source of potassium, folate and thiamin.
Citrus Watermelonade
1 cup hot water
2 cups sugar
6 cups watermelon, seeded, rind removed and cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups Florida Orange Juice
1 cup Florida Grapefruit Juice
3/4 cup lemon juice
3/4 cup lime juice
2 cups Florida Oranges, cut into 1-inch pieces, peeled
1/2 cup mint leaves
orange slices, for garnish (optional)
watermelon chunks, for garnish (opt
In small saucepan over low heat, combine hot water and sugar; heat until sugar is dissolved. Refrigerate until chilled.
In blender, puree 4 cups watermelon until smooth.
In large pitcher, stir watermelon juice, chilled sugar syrup, orange juice, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and lime juice until combined.
Add remaining watermelon pieces, orange pieces and mint leaves; refrigerate 2-3 hours until well chilled.
Orange Oatmeal
1 cup Florida Orange Juice
1 1/2 cups water
1 cup quick-cooking steel-cut oats
1 Florida Orange, peeled and diced
1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
In medium saucepan over high heat, bring orange juice and water to boil.
Add oats to boiling liquids.
Return to boil then reduce to medium heat and cook, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Mix in diced orange, agave nectar, cinnamon and salt. Remove pan from heat; let stand 1 minute before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.