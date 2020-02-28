The black-and-white photos on the wall, trophies from the 1950s and notebooks full of newspaper clippings tell the story of Mentor Community Center, which ceased to be such in the 1990s. Since that time, CSX Railroad and also Boy Scouts have used the property for annual gatherings.
But in January 2019, it got the attention of Tom Garner, who lives in the Mentor community and is the founder and executive director of Harbours Gate. He began operating the drug and alcohol treatment program in a trailer park in the same community, but with growth comes the need for more space.
More than 100 children, teens and adults come for groups and individual counseling, Garner said. Some are driving from other counties.
Through some newly made connections and phone calls, Garner was able to track down the owner of the building, the last surviving member of the deed holders who ended up gifting the property, known as Mentor Community Park, to Harbours Gate. It sits off Airbase Road in Louisville and totals 4 acres.
CSX owned the property, which it then sold to Mentor Community Park for $5,000. Members of the Mentor community made and sold quilts to raise money for the purchase.
The former owner’s stipulations were clear to Garner: open the community center to anyone and bring the community back.
Or as he and others have lamented “Bring our village back.”
That is exactly what Garner intends to do.
His first priorities were to get the roof repaired, replace doors and widows and now work on getting new floors. The bathrooms have been rebuilt. The original kitchen was in pretty good shape.
“This existing building will eventually become a community event center,” Garner said. “We can lease it out to other groups, organization, weddings, birthdays, showers, etc. It will also obviously serve as our central base for training and counseling sessions.”
Like many small communities, the recession hit and drugs were prevalent here in the 1980s. Garner said prostitution was also a problem. It wasn’t long before people moved out. The school that was once here closed, as did the post office.
An all-encompassing model
Harbours Gate does more than offer counseling for those battling drugs and alcohol. Garner reaches out to those who have mental health issues, parents seeking guidance such as tutoring help for their children and community members wanting to establish connections within their neighborhood. He’s done that one person at a time.
People in the throes of grief, those with anger issues, people who want to further their education to get better jobs and ones left with the psychological scars from abuse, racism and abandonment can all find kinship here.
This, Garner says, is frontline mission work.
One of the first people Garner met when he stepped onto the Mentor Community Park property was Joann Dilley, who lives right next door. She saw him taking a look around and asked if he was interested in the property. She was the one who helped Garner get in touch with Kelly.
Dilley and Garner struck up conversations and Garner invited her to Harbours Gate, just to meet some other adults who participate in the various programs. She was terrified, she said. The wife and mother of two said she has suffered from anxiety for most of her life, including panic attacks. She had not driven a car in 10 years and rarely got out of the house.
“He tried for months to get me to come over here,” Dilley said. “Slowly, I would come over for just a few minutes.”
Looking on the inside
She admitted her tattoos, piercings and dyed hair make her stand out in a crowd and she wasn’t sure how others would accept her. From that first moment at Harbours Gate, however, Dilley said she felt an immediate sense of belonging.
“They welcome everybody,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you are religious or not, what your orientation is. They don’t care.”
Because she made this connection, found new friends and learned new coping techniques for anxiety, Dilley is driving again and just recently got a full-time job. She said this wouldn’t have been possible a year ago.
“Harbours Gate has opened up a door for me to be a better person,” she said. “Not that I was a bad person. I wasn’t a person. I was like a tiny bean. They gave me a purpose, motivation.”
Dilley attends the women’s group at Harbours Gate that meets on Saturday mornings. She has also become the chef for the organization, cooking on the grill for large gatherings.
For those who want a faith component to their healing and moving forward, Harbours Gate offers its Chapel by the Tracks once per month.
One of the first people Dilley met at Harbours Gate was Kathy Himes. She, too, lives nearby. Himes said she met Garner when he came to her home one day and invited her children to an Easter egg hunt. She coludn’t say no.
Himes, 69, has adopted four of her great-grandchildren, ages 4, 5, 6 and 7. It took more than three years in court for her to finally legally gain custody, Sadly her husband died before that happened, and Himes is raising them alone.
“The Lord filled that gap when my husband passed away with these kids,” Himes said. There was never a question in her mind that she would take on this most important role.
Habours Gate has given this mom a place to bring her children for tutoring on Mondays, something she is indeed grateful for. When Himes needed her railing painted, it was Harbours Gate participants who came and did the work. They also cleaned up her yard and pressure washed her porch.
One of her children is interested in learning to play the piano. Garner has found someone who will teach him.
“Harbours Gate has been a blessing at every turn,” Himes said.
It gets personal
For Teresa Masincupp, Harbours Gate was a place to share her personal account of living with an alcoholic brother. Garner asked her to come share her emotional journey with members of Harbours Gate. She did that and then kept coming back and bonded with the women’s group.
Masincupp’s brother is in recovery and doing great. She said she found she needed the love and support that comes from this group. She drives 20 miles to connect with them.
Then there’s Alyse Lorge, a student at UT with a passion to help children. She and members of her sorority began coming to Harbours Gate to mentor the students, who range in age from 4 to 14. They help with math and other subjects for an hour on Mondays, followed by lessons and craft time.
“I fell in love instantly,” Lorge said of Harbours Gate. She said this ‘family’ helped her as she overcame the realities of her own brother’s accidental overdose. “They have changed me more than I have changed them,” she said.
When Lorge graduates next year, she will continue her education to become a pediatric physician’s assistant.
Linda Hearon and her daughter Toni Hearon are regulars at Harbours Gate. Toni said Lorge and the other mentors have provided much needed instruction for her son and he is no longer shy. Linda’s sister is raising her grandchild and she brings him here, too.
It is a place where everyone is welcome, Linda said. Not all of them have addiction issues but all have something to bring to the discussion.
Great foundation to build upon
The original building that housed Mentor Community Center was built before World War II, Garner said. It has an addition that was tacked on in the 1960s. Picnic tables from Cades Cove that date back decades are in the yard; church benches rescued from a church that burned in 1928 are kept on the porch.
Garner’s vision of reopening the center to all and adding a gymnasium, parking area and other amenities will depend on funding. Harbours Gate has a fundraiser luncheon set for March 19 at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center in Knoxville. It is open to the public. The lunch is free but it will be an ask for donations event. Rep. Tim Burchett will be the guest speaker.
In the meantime, Harbours Gate will continue its programs and offer an open door to all who enter. The trailer park Garner moved into 12 years ago still houses some of the programs of Harbours Gate. “We still have some of our meetings there,” Garner said. “The laundry is still there.”
There is no set time frame to get everything in place for the expansions. More after school tutoring, life skills classes, high school diploma classes, job fairs and lots of recreational activities including soccer and baseball are part of the vision. These are already in place with present resources. Cost to complete the renovations on the current building and build a youth facility are estimated at $200,000.
“The community wants a youth program like we are developing, a place for kids to come. There is no place for kids to come down here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.