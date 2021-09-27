Time, weather and wear can take a toll on lots of things, including an outdoor park in Townsend that’s more than 30 years old.
The Special People’s Park was built in 1988 by the Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club, which owns the land and is responsible for its upkeep. Families of handicapped individuals come here to enjoy a picnic or do some fishing on the dock.
Saturday under clear blue skies, members of the club convened at the location along the side of East Lamar Alexander Parkway. Coming alongside them was Beth Steele and her hot dog cart.
Steele donated her time and her supplies for this cause. She is the CEO of her own nonprofit, Elizabeth’s Place, which teaches culinary skills to special-needs individuals. Steele is a graduate of the Walters State Community College Culinary School and resides in Maryville.
Because of her own work, Steele was familiar with this park and wanted to help Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club with its goals to keep it going.
The Special People’s Park is used by many locals and visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and needs some repairs. The money people donated for the hot dogs Saturday went to the Civitan Club’s efforts to keep this a beautiful roadside park.
“There is no other park in these mountains where those with handicaps and special needs can get down to the water,” said Audrey Pettis, president of the Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club. “They can also pull their wheelchairs right up to a table.”
This was the first handicap-accessible roadside part in Tennessee. It is specifically designed for those with physical or developmental disabilities and their immediate family members. A city ordinance prevents others from taking over the park.
In addition to the food provided Saturday, Anna Uptain was there playing the banjo.
Over the past two years, this club has raised more than $12,000 to replace the aging picnic tables and grills. The funds also were used to make repairs to the ramp leading down to Little River and for signs and painting.
But due to a flood a few years ago, there are other repairs that need to be made, Pettis said. One of the supports for the concrete pad at the site was damaged during a huge flood two years ago. She said it will cost about $8,000 to make the repair.
This club is in fundraising mode and will be until the goal is reached. The club president said there are plans to hold another hot dog event in October and a larger fundraiser months from now.
“When you are up there and talk to some of the handicapped individuals who use the park, they are so appreciative,” Pettis said. “They love coming here.”
Frequent visitors include members of The Gate, an adult day center for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s located in Maryville. Some of them stopped by Saturday.
Christy Walsh, the Gate’s former executive director, is a member of this Civitan Club. She has worked with the other members to keep ahead of the work that needs to be done.
“We own the park so we are always trying to raise money because there are always things that need done,” Walsh said. “You have to take care of the grounds and other things.”
There is insurance on the property, Walsh explained, and the grass needs to be mowed.
Bob and Linda Ullom were present Saturday with Pettis and others. Bob is a past president and Linda is treasurer. Howard and Cathy Yarnell are longtime members who also are active in the club. They attended the Saturday event too. This club has 15 members.
“I go up there weekly to clean out the grills and pick up paper and use the leaf blower,” Pettis said. “Bob and Linda do that as well. We all do our part to try and keep the park clean.”
Pettis said in addition to the repair on the concrete pad supports, the Special People’s Park needs its parking lot repaved. She will apply for grants to help with some of the costs.
It takes a lot of work and financial support to keep this park maintained and updated, Walsh and Pettis said. But it also is totally worth it, they agree.
For more information about Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club or this project, contact Pettis at 865-368-5382.
