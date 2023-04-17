Broadway Center for the Arts is excited to bring “Annie Jr.” to East Tennessee April 20-22 at Everett Hills Baptist Church in Maryville.
It is based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.
Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage in New York City. She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary, Grace Farrell, and a mutt, Sandy.
“We are thrilled to bring this beloved Broadway classic to the stage with this heartwarming musical adapted for young performers,” said director Jackson Rader. “Our cast has worked hard to deliver an exceptional show complete with exciting choreography, creative interpretations of these nostalgic characters and music that will have the audience singing along.”
BCA will be presenting five public performances of “Annie Jr.” along with a sensory-friendly performance for the special needs community over the three-day period. There will also be interpreters provided for the deaf and hard of hearing communities at the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday performances.
“One of BCA’s primary goals is to make theater accessible to everyone,” said producer Amanda Rader. “We have been presenting sensory-friendly shows for years.”
Then Carol LaCava, distinguished lecturer from the University of Tennessee, came along to help make performances accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing community. LaCava and Will White, assistant professor in the interpreting program from Maryville College, are working with students from both schools to provide interpreters for some performances.
Public performances of “Annie Jr.” will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20; 7 p.m. Friday, April 21; and 11 a.m. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22. General admission tickets are currently available to all performances at www.broadwaycenterforthearts.ludus.com and are $10 each.
The sensory-friendly performance will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Tickets are also $10 each. Reservations are required for this show and can be made by e-mailing broadwaycenterforthearts@gmail.com.
