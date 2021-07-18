Broadway Center for the Arts in Maryville is hosting its very first advanced theatre intensive camp July 19-23.
The students, divided into two age groups, will be learning and performing “Disney’s Aladdin JR” in the style of the internationally acclaimed Junior Theatre Festival. JTF is a multinational competition that hosts over 100 different children’s theatre teams from various schools and theatre groups from around the world.
JTF’s performance style has a heavy emphasis on choreography and vocal performance with a lack of set pieces or costumes. The style requires teams to choose a musical and trim its content from the original script down to a fifteen-minute cut of the show. The Broadway Center for the Arts has been accepted to compete at the 2022 festival in January.
The camp week will culminate with both age groups performing their 15-minute JTF renditions of “Disney’s Aladdin JR” during three separate performances on July 24 at The Capitol Theater.
At 2 p.m., BCA will be hosting its first “Sensory Friendly” performance. This show is specifically designed for individuals that would typically be unable to participate in what can sometimes be an overwhelming, overstimulating, and too lengthy theatrical experience. The show will last approximately 30 minutes and will feature lower lighting and sound along with the ability for audience members to move around if necessary.
According to Dustin Rader, creative director for BCA, “It has always been our goal to be able to offer ‘Sensory Friendly’ performances for all of our productions. Covid has made that very difficult, but we are thrilled to finally be able to offer this to our special needs community.”
Tickets for the “Sensory Friendly” performance are $5. The regular matinee performance of “Disney’s Aladdin JR” along with a few special guest performances will take place at 4 p.m. Tickets will be $10 each for this show.
At 7 p.m., The Broadway Center for the Arts will present “BCA’s Sweet Summer Showcase.” This will be BCA’s first annual summer showcase featuring performances from the camp casts’ renditions of “Disney’s Aladdin JR” as well as exciting performances from talented guest artists from BCA and around East Tennessee.
This event will take the audience on a stroll down Broadway with performances from shows including “The Little Mermaid,” “Something Rotten,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Into the Woods” and “Les Miserables”... just to name a few. Tickets are $30 each and include a trip to a decadent Ghirardelli Build-Your-Own Ice Cream Sundae bar. General admission tickets are available to all performances at www.broad waycenterforthearts.ludus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.