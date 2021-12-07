The residents of Broadway Towers in Maryville are hosting a Christmas Bazaar to be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, from noon to 6 p.m. The crafters and bakers will be set up in the community room. Broadway Towers is located at 135 W. Broadway.
There will also be a lunch available of chicken and dumplings, green beans, cornbread, coleslaw and carrot cake for $5.
