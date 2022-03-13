Marble Springs will hold a broom-making workshop from noon to 3 p.m. on May 15. Students will make a primitive cobweb broom in the traditional style.
This lightweight narrow broom is great for reaching all the places cobwebs can be found; great for sweeping the ceiling too. These brooms are functional but make great decorative items and great gifts. In this workshop, participants will learn the basic weaving techniques used to make a broom with natural broomcorn (sorghum). No experience is required for this project. Everyone will go home with at least one completed cobweb broom (most make two).
Ticketing is limited so be sure to order tickets through Eventbrite to save your spot. Ticket pricing is $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers. For all questions, contact the site at 865-573-5508.
Marble Springs is located at 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville.
