The East Tennessee History Center’s Brown Bag Lecture on Wednesday, March 29, will feature author Kami Ahrens. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville.
Ahrens will introduce attendees to the women featured in Foxfire’s newest publication, “The Foxfire Book of Appalachian Women: Stories of Landscape and Community in the Mountain South.” This edited volume features 21 oral histories from Appalachian women from the Foxfire archive, magazine and book series.
These remarkable narratives, as told through oral histories, illuminate a diverse regional culture held together by the threads that are woven between women and place, and across generations. Told sometimes with humor, sometimes with sadness, but always with a gripping rawness and honesty, the stories recount women’s lived experiences from 1967 to the present, in Georgia and the Carolinas.
As a collective, the stories speak against the regional stereotypes and offer instead a sampling of the many expressions of their strength. Visit https://easttnhistory.org/events/foxfire-women for more information and to register.
Ahrens joined the Foxfire Museum in 2017. She is responsible for curating artifacts and archival materials, developing exhibits and publications, as well as managing programs at the Foxfire Museum. She hosts and produces the organization’s podcast, “It Still Lives.”
