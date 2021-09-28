Join public historian and author James B. Jones for a discussion of one of the hidden aspects of Tennessee history covered in his book, “Troubled Times in Tennessee” — the production and distribution of moonshine.
This in-person Brown Bag lecture will take place at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville. Seating is limited. Register on eventbrite.com.
Historians of the Volunteer State’s past have often overlooked these stories in favor of political, biographical, economic and war-time histories. This presentation will offer a new glimpse into hidden historical stories from Tennessee’s past with coverage given to topics once considered taboo.
This program is one in a series of hybrid Brown Bag programs and lectures sponsored by the Albers Family Foundation in memory of Harriet Z. Albers. The East Tennessee Historical Society is privileged to share regional history with members and the public.
James B. Jones is a public historian who recently retired after 35 years of service to the Tennessee Historical Commission and State Historic Preservation Office based in Nashville. Jones is well versed in the history of Tennessee and its built environment, knowledge which informs the countless articles and six books he has written, often sharing stories seldom covered in conventional narratives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.