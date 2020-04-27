Maryville City Schools’ Fort Craig School of Dynamic Learning closed its doors in 2012, but for Maryville High School senior Hadley Baerns, the memories and lessons are never far from her thoughts.
The 18-year-old is graduating from Maryville High School in a few weeks and would have been participating in an annual breakfast held for former Fort Craig students during the week of graduation, which has now been moved to May 29.
The breakfast isn’t taking place. But Baerns, this year’s recipient of the Fort Craig Scholarship, said she is forever grateful for the foundation and friendships formed at her former elementary school. Next year will be the last year for the scholarship.
When asked about her favorite Fort Craig memory, she spent little time before replying, “definitely family gatherings. That was one of my favorite parts. The whole place was a family and I absolutely loved it. All of my memories there are just so good.”
The family gatherings were held each Friday morning. Each week a different class would take the stage to present a performance. Then as things wrapped up, everyone in the gym came together and formed a train to the popular song, “Love Train.” Teachers, students and family, all as one.
The life foundations Baerns and the others at Fort Craig were taught included things like respect, encouragement, hands-on learning, inclusion and service to others. Baerns said she especially loved art teacher Patti Young and the plays she wrote for students to perform.
Classes were held year-round. Classroom teaching was based on ITI, Integrated Thematic Instruction. That included Life Skills, Lifelong Guidelines, field studies connected to curriculum, movement to enhance cognition, yearlong themes and classrooms that were homelike.
After Fort Craig closed, Young went on to teach art at Coulter Grove Intermediate, where Barens also moved on to attend fifth grade. The senior said Young was her horseback riding instructor for years; Baerns is now a horseback riding instructor at Young’s farm in Walland.
“She has been a really big part of my life,” Baerns said. “She has given me so many opportunities. She gave me lessons and now I work for her. It’s awesome.”
Making the cut
To win the Fort Craig Scholarship, Baerns had to fill out an application and also write an essay about how the elementary school prepared her for high school and beyond. The applications were judged anonymously.
After graduating at the end of May, Baerns will turn her attention to her college career. She will attend East Tennessee State University with a goal of becoming a nurse anesthetist.
She will have to earn her nursing degree and then plans to work in her field for a couple of years before returning to school to become certified as a nurse anesthetist. She said she took all the health classes at MHS and knows this is the right choice for her.
“I have always loved helping people,” Baerns said. “I love working with others. I did clinical internships this year and I go to do a lot of hands-on work in a nursing home. We didn’t get to do that at a hospital because of the whole coronavirus thing. But I am thankful for what I did get to experience because it helped show me that I do enjoy it and want to pursue this.”
Despite being disappointed that her senior year in high school was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baerns said she feels ready to start a new chapter in her life.
Getting a great start
That hands-on learning model at Fort Craig, she said, fueled students to want to always be learners.
“To this day, I still feel that way,” the senior said. “Because of Fort Craig, I am so determined to do well.”
At MHS, Baerns was a member of the climbing team and also Key Club and National Honor Society. She put in more than 200 hours of community service through her work with the two clubs.
Her work included volunteering at Camp Invention, a summer camp at Coulter Grove, Fantasy of Trees, Meals on Wheels and Ronald McDonald House.
In addition, Baerns serves as vice president of HOSA, Health Occupational Students of America.
Barens is the daughter of Michele and Scott Baerns. She has an older sister, Kimmel, who was the 2017 recipient of the Fort Craig Scholarship. She is also studying to be a nurse.
Young was at Fort Craig for 17 years, from the first day to the last. She then went on to Coulter Grove Intermediate, where she taught for five years before retiring. She said Baerns is definitely deserving of the Fort Craig Scholarship.
“She is one of the most exceptional humans ever,” the former teacher said. Young has known her since her early days at Fort Craig.
One of the things about Baerns that stands out for Young is the way she reached out to help others. Baerns became a peer buddy for the special education students at Coulter Grove. It wasn’t because it was the cool thing to do, Young said. It was something she really wanted to do.
“Those students were beaming when they were around her,” Young said.
A great model
Like Baerns, Young still holds fond memories of her time at Fort Craig. It was started after Pat Bradley, Larry Holt and others within Maryville City Schools looked at schools from across the country.
Families had to apply to be part of Fort Craig. There was no bus service available. Young also said parents had to work at the school, which made it one giant family. The building now houses the Blount County Boys & Girls Clubs.
“We knew almost every parent,” she said. “They were there.”
Young added that she knows Baerns will do well wherever she lands and her years at Fort Craig were instrumental.
“There really is nobody like Hadley,” her former teacher said. “She is an amazing person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.