It’s a toss-up as to who’s more excited about Blount County Schools’ newest elementary school basketball teams — the student athletes and their parents or those charged with coaching them.
The Samuel Everett School of Innovation, which opened its doors only three years ago, garnered enough players and enthusiasm this academic year to put together boys and girls teams consisting of mostly students in grades 3-5. Most are part of the Preferred Flex Academy, one of four programs in the Samuel Everett School of Innovation. It is housed on Jett Road in Maryville.
Samuel Everett was mayor of Maryville from 1913-19 and helped bring the Aluminum Co. of America to Blount County. The Everett family also donated the land for building Everett High, which opened in 1922.
Justin Ridge is the Innovative Programs administrator, overseeing the relatively new Samuel Everett School of Innovation. It is a hybrid school, Ridge explained, where students attend classes in person one day a week and do the rest of their work virtually.
“In the past, these kids were considered home-schoolers and could play for the schools they were zoned for,” Ridge said. But after enrollment went from 110 last year to 220 this year, it became possible to have their own teams, he said. That enrollment number includes grades K-12. Part of the increase in enrollment was due to concerns over COVID-19, the administrator said.
“We are still really small,” Ridge said. “We just thought it would be a great way for our students to have school pride. There are still a lot of people who don’t know about us. We go into these other schools and people are like, ‘who’s Everett?’ They either think of the alternative school or the old Everett High School.”
Everett High School closed in 1977 when Heritage High opened its doors. It was the largest high school in the county at one point; its nickname was the Bulldogs. The Samuel Everett School of Innovation has adopted the same animal for its mascot along with the blue and gray colors.
Ridge said he has reached out to some EHS alumni, and they’ve expressed their enthusiasm over once again having a team to cheer for.
A place on the court
J.J Pita, a fourth grader, is on the boys team at Everett. He said he’s relatively new to basketball but has honed his skills over the past weeks.
“I wanted to try something new,” Pita said. “My mom asked me if I wanted to play basketball for my school team and I said, ‘heck yeah!’ I have been surprised at how well I am doing already. I play soccer, too.”
Michael Evers is the head coach for the brand new teams. He played basketball for William Blount High School and said he likes the passion he sees from these young, mostly inexperienced players.
“Basketball is probably a new sport to about 90% of these kids,” he said during a recent afternoon of practice. “Being able to play for the school is an awesome thing. Some of them haven’t had this opportunity before. Just being able to show their school pride, being able to perform any activity with teammates — they are just so happy to be here.”
While Samuel Everett School of Innovation has started with elementary teams, the desire is to add middle school teams, organizers have said.
The other programs housed at this hybrid school besides the Preferred Flex Academy are STAGE (School of Technologically Accelerating Graduation at Everett), AIM Academy (Achieve, Improve, Mature) and Future Ready Academy.
Students apply for admission into the Samuel Everett School of Innovation. Ridge said there is no waiting list currently.
The girls basketball team has met with early success. It played in a preseason tournament in Blount County, finishing fourth and earning a trophy. The boys team is young, Evers said. Six of the 11 players are third grade and under. “Most teams only start fifth graders,” the coach pointed out. They are getting better each week, their coach said.
Home-schooled students welcome
Evers is assisted by Tom Loud, director of the Preferred Flex Academy. While students at the Flex Academy are welcome to join these elementary teams, he explained home-schooled students also can participate.
“There really hasn’t been a home-school basketball program for home-school families until now,” Loud said. “We are offering for home-school families what they have never been offered before.”
At this level, it really is all about learning how to be a teammate, listening, following directions, practicing and getting better, the coaches said. Evers and Loud have asked one more coach to join them as they establish this new program.
Ironically, it’s Tyler Stinnett, the basketball coach at Montvale Elementary, one of Everett’s foes. Stinnett comes to Everett practices and helps out as if it were his own team, Evers said.
“Some people could see Tyler as our competition because we play his school, but he invests part of his time coming here to help develop our players,” Evers said. “It is so much more than basketball. It is about developing these kids.”
Stinnett is a school counselor for both Montvale and Everett. He said it has been a good experience to build the basketball program at Everett from the ground up.
Karleigh Baker, a fourth grader, is on the girls team that placed in the recent tournament. She is a home-schooled student who said this is her first time playing on a basketball team.
“I like how encouraging they are,” she said of the coaches.
Watching with enthusiasm
Karleigh’s mom, Rachel Baker, was at practice last week, watching her daughter’s progress on the court. She said they are both so glad Everett offered this opportunity. Karleigh didn’t want to miss out.
“Karleigh is really excited to be a part of this,” Rachel said. “It is amazing they have already started a basketball program in a school that has only been around for three years.”
These teams have been busy over the past weeks preparing for their next home game, which will be played Thursday, Nov. 5. The other home games are on Nov. 16 and Nov. 19 at Everett Recreation Center gym.
They even have cheerleaders to spark crowd excitement. Ridge predicts this team will make a name for itself with hard work down the road.
“There will probably be some teams that won’t want to play us in two years,” he said.
Ridge and Evers know the importance of just giving these kids the chance to be part of something. Ridge pointed out there really are no other sports teams in elementary school. Football and soccer opportunities at that age are through county parks and recreation, he said.
“Communities stay alive through elementary school basketball,” Ridge said.
