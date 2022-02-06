The Ice Bears, Knoxville's professional hockey team, will play the Fayetteville Marksmen on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, 500 Howard Baker Blvd., Knoxville. On that night, $5 of every ticket sold via Our Place's website will be donated to Our Place, an adult day center being built in Tellico Village in Loudon County. The website is www.ourplacetn.org. Tickets can be picked up on the afternoon of the game at Will Call.
Our Place is expected to open in March and will be a licensed, nonprofit adult day center that will serve residents of Loudon and surrounding communities who have Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia. This allows free time for their caregivers.
