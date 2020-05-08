There’s more room at the inn today as four black bear yearlings being cared for at Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend are now back in the wild.
That leaves two 3-month-old cubs in the care of this facility, which takes in injured and orphaned black bear cubs and cares for them until they can be safely released back into their natural habitat. The latest to arrive is Dumplin’ Bear; he arrived at ABR late Wednesday after being rescued in Elizabethton.
Earlier this week, three Louisiana black bears were transported more than 10 hours back to their native state. Siblings Boudreaux and Beignet, along with Balthazar, or King B as he came to be known, made the trip successfully and were released Tuesday night.
Boudreaux and Beignet arrived at ABR on Feb. 28, 2019, and were flown here by private plane. Their Louisiana den had flooded and momma bear was nowhere to be found. The tiny, helpless cubs each weighed about 2 pounds when rescued.
Beignet had a tougher time than her brother. She suffered from digestive issues early on and then broke her leg, which required her to have surgery and be quarantined from her sibling. Then months later, after healing, she broke the same leg. Veterinarians made the decision to let it heal naturally as they didn’t feel she could withstand another surgery and more weeks in isolation. She was able to overcome.
King B arrived at ABR in January of this year. He was already a year old and weighed a mere 17 pounds. Bears his age typically weigh about 50 pounds.
The other yearling who got to go home was Jessamine, who came to ABR from South Carolina. She arrived here last June. She weighed 19 pounds upon arrival to ABR. Her family had been hit and killed by a car. Her travel time back to the wilderness was about three hours.
The four yearlings were transported in cages that each state agency brought with them.
All of the bears were in wild enclosures at ABR. Facility Executive Director Dana Dodd said each was trapped and confined to individual spaces so immobilizing them could be done safely.
“Once immobilized, our team monitors vital signs throughout the release, adds appropriate ear tags, does a lip tattoo and fits a collar, if the bear is to leave with a collar. There is a form to complete with vital sign info and measurements. The forms are added to each individual cub record.”
All bulked up
Upon release, Balthazar weighed 67, Beignet weighed 90, Jessamine had grown to 107 and Boudreaux had made the most dramatic recovery, weighing in at 127 pounds. He and his sister Beignet had been at the facility for more than a year. ABR officials made the decision to let them winter at ABR, a first. They were joined by Jessamine.
They would have gone home sooner, officials said, except for the coronavirus pandemic. Once it was safe to do so, wildlife officials came to pick up the four yearlings for release into the wild. Boudreaux, Beignet and King B all were released back into the same area of Louisiana.
“The main issue was travel restrictions due to COVID-19,” Dodd said. “We had to wait until officials from Louisiana and South Carolina could travel to Tennessee. Once we had a date, we worked hard to coordinate doing both states on the same day. To avoid accidental virus spread, everyone wore masks and gloves and Louisiana and South Carolina officials came at separate times of the day.”
Every bear that leaves ABR has ear tags from the agency involved and also a lip tattoo. They also have a tag that resembles a chip that might be used with a pet, Dodd said. The tag is used so ABR can tell bears apart when they are released back to the correct agencies.
“It’s pretty easy without a PIT (passive integrated responder) tag if you only have a few bears inside, but it can become complicated to know all of them by sight if there are multiple bears.”
Dumplin’, the latest arrival, first was taken to University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for initial treatment. He is 3 months old, just like the other resident there now, Ferdinand, who arrived from Kentucky. Both are doing well, Dodd said.
“We don’t know how (Dumplin’) was separated from the mother,” Dodd said. “He was originally found by Wynnwood Wildlife Rehabilitation in Elizabethton. They contacted ABR and TWRA (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency) and got the process rolling. They were also able to administer fluids and get the cub to drink Pedialyte.”
After he finishes his worm medications, he likely will join Ferdinand.
“Having a pal will be good for both of them,” Dodd said.
