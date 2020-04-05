The 18th Annual Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition will be held at the Kingsport Art Guild Main Gallery and the Atrium Gallery located in the Kingsport Renaissance Center in Kingsport.
The event is looking for entries. There are three levels of competition: Youth, Amateur, Proficient. Competition categories are: Nature, Pictorial and the Carrie Penley Special Theme. This year’s theme is: “SPOOKY/EERIE.” The photographs can be in color or monochrome (black & white).
Cash Prizes and ribbons are awarded for first, second and third places, People’s Choice, Best of Show and the Jerry Penley “I Love the Blue Ridge/Appalachian Region.” Honorable Mentions will receive ribbons.
Entries can be turned in from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, April 27-May 8 and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays, May 2 and 9, at Rainbow’s End Floral and Gift Shop located at 214 E. Center St. Kingsport. Deadline is 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Entries may be shipped to Ann Fortney 154 W. Wanola Ave., Kingsport TN 37660, but entries need to arrive by the deadline.
Judging will be from 10 a.m. until finished Saturday, May 16. Times depend on number of entries. Judging will be at the Kingsport Renaissance Center located at 1200 E. Center St. Kingsport, TN, and is open to the public.
The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Exhibition will be June 3-29. The exhibit will be at the Kingsport Art Guild Main Gallery and the Atrium Gallery located inside the Kingsport Renaissance Center and will be open during regular business hours. The Reception Awards Ceremony will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 7. All awards will be presented that day with the exception of the People’s Choice Award; which will be presented at 3 p.m. on June 21. Deadline for voting for the People’s Choice award is 3 p.m. on June 21.
For more information contact Ann Fortney at 423-914-5453, email anniepenjacc2@aol.com or Facebook: Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.