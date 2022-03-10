The Arts & Culture Alliance announces that Baldwin Lee will jury its open call for entries for Knoxville Photo 2022, an exhibition developed to provide a forum for artists to compete on a national scale and display their work. Approximately 40 photographic works from both emerging and established artists will comprise the exhibition in the main gallery of the Emporium Center in Knoxville from July 1-29. Prizes include at least $1,000 in cash awards.
Artists may find more information and an entry form at www.knoxalliance.com/photo-entry.
