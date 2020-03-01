For those seeking to make an impactful difference within their communities and beyond, an event hosted Thursday at Maryville College brought unique opportunities together under one roof.
Close to 50 nonprofit organizations set up in the grand foyer of the Clayton Center for the Arts as a way to introduce themselves and recruit interns, volunteers and employees. The annual event is open to both MC students and the public. It is hosted by the MC Nonprofit Leadership Alliance.
Over on one wall was a display for Camp in the Community, with representatives Whitney Winston, director, and Haleigh Davis, assistant director. These two were hoping to find some summer camp counselors.
Camp in the Community is a traveling day camp, explained Winston. The nonprofit goes to 26 different communities, including Blount and all the way into southwest Virginia. Each year they serve 1,400 people.
"This camp experience us for kids who otherwise wouldn't get the chance," Winston said. "Mostly that's due to finances, transportation or culture barriers. Some have language barriers."
This year, Camp in the Community will have Polish and Russian speaking translators to help with the immigrant populations they serve. A Spanish speaking translator is also available. Winston said this summer, her camp is teaming up with St. John United Methodist and Friendsville United Methodist to hold camps in their communities.
"Part of our goal is to help churches reach out," the director said. "We don't recruit campers. We teach churches to do that so they can build relationships themselves and can make a bigger difference."
Camp in the Community started in 2011 as part of Camp Wesley Woods. It became its own separate entity in 2016.
"We are looking for camp counselors today who will catch our mission and share. God's love," Winston said.
Both Winston and Davis are MC graduates and said they knew the students here and their desire to give back, which is why they came to this event.
Summertime fun
Just feet way, Camp Lookout had its own recruitment table set up, an organization also in need of summer counselors. It is affiliated with Camp in the Community and Camp Wesley Woods. All are supported by the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Camp Lookout, said spokesperson Jessica Nichols, is located about 20 minutes outside Chattanooga, in Lookout Mountain. She said the camp experience here allows students the chance to participate in activities not available at other camps. Campers can go cave exploring, challenge themselves on a high ropes course and paddle down local rivers. Rappelling is also in the repertoire.
Chase Chastain said Camp Lookout serves children from second grade up through high school. Working wth inner city kids is a focus, he said, adding the onsite cave and other outdoor challenges are a big draw.
If gardening is an interest, Century Harvest Farms has volunteer slots where people can plug in. This is a 350-acre farm in Greenback that operates a workforce development program for those who have been incarcerated and recently released. Spokesman Marla Foster said they can come here to the farm and learn culinary skills, agriculture and maintenance.
"We are looking for volunteers to come out and help the harvesting of the vegetables," Foster said. "We also distribute fresh vegetables back into the community."
Christy McQueen entered the program three years ago and never left. She said Century Harvest Farms is a wonderful place to connect with and give back.
Not possible without volunteers
Remote Area Medical, an organization started by the late Stan Brock, had a presence at the nonprofit fair on Thursday. Roger May and Brad Hutchins, both volunteer coordinators, were there seeking people who can help with the many free medical clinics RAM does each year across the country and other parts of the world.
They said the humantarian efforts by RAM are conducted by a small staff of 45 and thousands of. volunteers, which includes the physicians, dentists and other medical team members.
"The really important stuff is done by volunteers," May said.
Others seeking to make connections at this annual event included Tom Coulter with Trinity Dental, Lisa Blackwood wth Good Neighbors, Kelly Forster with Park and Rec, United Way's Wendy Wand and Leslie Woodall of Kingdom Design Ministries.
KDM does room makeovers for children and teens who have experienced devastation. Its 2020 Legacy Project involves a room makeover or the CDC classroom at William Blount High School. They did the same for Heritage High School a few years ago. Donations and volunteers are being sought.
Brandi Coley is the international programs coordinator at MC. She provided information on the study abroad and service abroad programs available to students.
Senior Zach Plants shared his experience of working in Ireland last summer, helping to raise money for an LGBTQ youth organization. He was able to help raise $90,000.
Plants will enter theology school after graduating from MC. He said opportunities like the one he had abroad are priceless.
Jeff Money, executive director of Blount County Boys and Girls Club was there seeking part-time help during the school year and also for the upcoming summer session. He said this fair is a great way to recruit.
Family Promise's Lorrie Crockett had a table of information on this organization that provides emergency housing for Blount County's homeless families and other programs that help them recover. She was looking for interns that could come on board at the center, located in the former Bungalow United Methodist Church.
They use MC students extensively for their mission. Crockett was hopefully optimistic she would walk away Thursday with the right people for the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.