It was the need for healing after the Civil War that prompted members of the faith community to establish an annual campground revival meeting in Greenback in 1873.
The first one was held in the summer of that year, and each year thereafter, congregants have arrived at the rural National Campground site. September has been the chosen month for years. A well-worn cast iron bell rings the services into action.
Two world wars and many other major conflicts, the Great Depression, destructive storms and a pandemic have pushed our country to the brink, but a tradition spanning 149 years lives on.
When the seats are filled and singing echoes through the lane Sept. 11-15, it will mark the 149th consecutive year that different denominations have come together under the wooden shed that has stood the test of time.
According to the Tennessee Encyclopedia, individuals from congregations representing Presbyterian, Cumberland Presbyterian, Baptist, Methodist Episcopal Church, South along with Friends and Methodist Episcopal Church reached out to one another post Civil War to demonstrate love and the desire in unifying a nation torn apart by war.
The group incorporated under the laws of this state and created a board of trustees with members from each denomination.
The site is located at 1849 King Road in Greenback, in Loudon County. The first meetings took place under tents until a tabernacle shed was constructed in 1874 using local timber donated by area farmers.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972, and this meeting is thought to be the oldest continuing revival meeting in the state. The Rev. W.B. “Billy” Brown, a Presbyterian minister, held the first meeting in the new tabernacle.
A work day will be held on Sept. 10, Jimmy Guider reported. He is the chairman of the National Campground Committee. The site sits virtually empty the rest of the year, but there are people who mow each summer. Guider said the benches are repaired and cleaned and will be ready for worshippers.
“There are a few aged places but overall it’s in good shape,” Guider said. Some of the benches have been taken out.
Guider, who is 82, reaches out each year to find ministers from the four denominations that started this 149 years ago. He’s never had a problem getting them to say yes, he said. “It’s a unique experience,” he explained. “They love to come.”
One of the speakers for the 2022 event is the Rev. Todd Chancey, who will make his first ever visit to the national historic site.
“I’ve never been to an event that is 149 years old,” Chancey said. “For God to move and keep it going for that long is pretty amazing.”
Chancey was invited to be part of this historic gathering by Jimmy Guider, one of the longtime organizers. The scheduled speakers include the Rev. Jon Faroone of Center Presbyterian Church on Sept. 11; the Rev. Doug Haaq of Friendsville Friends Church, on Sept. 12; the Rev. Todd Chancey of Alcoa First United Methodist Church will lead on Sept. 13; Retired Baptist minister Charles Bailey is set to preach on Sept. 14; and the Rev. Nick Perkins will deliver the sermon on the final night, Sept. 15.
Services begin each day at 7 p.m. Ronnie Phelps from Dotson Memorial Baptist Church will lead the singing. Groups will also perform.
Chancey said while this country isn’t in physical combat as in the days when this revival began, this country is facing a cultural divide. He said the faith community needs to show its unity.
“We need to unify the faith community anyway we can across denominational lines,” the pastor said. “And focus on what unites us and not dwell on what divides us. There is very little that divides us in the faith. There is a mass amount of goodness that unifies us. The faith community divided is exactly what Satan wants. When we break those denominational lines and come together in unity, we can make an impact in the world for the kingdom of God.”
Chancey’s dad was an evangelist so he said he grew up attending tent revivals and brush arbors. He said being outdoors brings down the barriers that exist within buildings, including churches.
“It is easy to go sit in churches and sanctuaries on Sunday mornings and be with church family,” he said, “not realizing if you tore down those walls what the world around us would look like. Maybe when we are at the camp meeting and there are no walls to hold us in, we began to realize what John Wesley said, ‘the world as my parish,’ becomes reality.”
This outdoor revival meeting originally lasted for two weeks, and worshipers came with all the supplies they needed to camp out, including milk cows. The revival has been shortened, but some aspects still take participants back to the days of tent revivals.
“I think traditionally it takes some of us back to those memories of growing up in those settings where we felt the power of the Holy Spirit move through a community,” Chancey said. “Not just through a church or an event. We really felt God move through a community.”
Phelps has been to the annual camp meetings for years, and said he is excited to be able to lead the singing this year. He served as minister of music at Dotson Memorial Baptist for 42 years, first attending the church when he was only 5. He turned 74 this week.
He said a lot of people bring lawn chairs and sit out under the stars. Being outside where God’s creation is all around is the best feeling, he said.
“It is an intriguing place,” Phelps described. “It opens you up to knowing what the Lord has done and what a great God he is.”
Guider took over leadership of the National Campground from Bobby Anderson, who still attends. Guider said both of them have been bringing younger generations into the fold so this annual event continues.
Phelps said he has no doubt that can happen because of the important message.
“The Lord will take care of that because he’s in this,” Phelps said. “There is no question about it. He will put it on somebody’s heart to take up the reins.”
