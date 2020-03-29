The Alzheimer’s Tennessee Foothills Walk: set for April 4 in Maryville has been postponed until June. A new date will be announced.
Friendsville High School Alumni Banquet: The event set for April 25 has been canceled.
Wolfstock Music Festival: The Town of Louisville has decided to postpone the festival until Sept. 11-12 as a safety precaution related to COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set for May 22-23.
Salvation Army free Friday lunches: Will still be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday at Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville. The meals are take-out only until further notice.
Alcoa Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast postponed: The 29th annual Alcoa Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast that was to take place on April 4, at Alcoa High School, has been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus. Pancake breakfast chairman Brad Smith said it will likely be rescheduled for a later date.
Area 15 Special Olympics track and field: The event set for April 8 has been canceled.
Clayton Center for the Arts: The center will be closed to the public and all events have been canceled through May 31. The Choir of Man performance set for April 3 has been postponed and the management is working to reschedule to a future date. For more information, call 865-981-8590.
Annual Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes postponed: The 30th anniversary Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes in Knoxville has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 20. The tour will include nine private homes and lofts, one historic church and the HGTV Oasis home. Cost to attend is $12 in advance or $15 the day of the event. Visit FourthAndGillwordpress.com.
Marble Springs State Historic Site, Knoxville: The Inaugural Statehood Day Craft Fair has been postponed.
Knoxville Museum of Art temporarily closed: To support efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Knoxville Museum of Art closed to the public March 16, and will remain closed until further notice. All events and programs scheduled through April 1 have been canceled or postponed. Updates at www.knoxart.org and on the knoxart social media sites.
Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore: The museum is closed until further notice.
East Tennessee Historical Society: The Museum of East Tennessee History, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville, has been closed through April 3. All Brown Bag lectures, genealogy classes, teacher workshops and student museum tours have been postponed for dates to be determined later. The ETHS Annual Meeting and Awards set for May 5 has been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Museum of Appalachia in Norris: Both the museum and gift shop will be closed through the end of March.
Knoxville Opera: The following actions are being taken regarding scheduled public activities — March 29 Knoxville Opera Guild “Opera Up Close High Tea,” canceled; April 16 African-American Voices in-school programs, canceled; April 18 Knoxville Opera Rossini Festival International Street Fair, postponed; April 29 Harriet Tubman Student Dress Rehearsal, canceled; May 1 and 3 Harriet Tubman Performances, postponed; May 17 Knoxville Opera Guild Croquet Tournament, postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.