Tennessee Medieval Faire: The sixth annual event originally set for May 23-25, 30-31 and June 6-7 in Harriman has been postponed. Rescheduled date will be in October.
Stop Smoking Support Group at Louisville Christian Church: The new class will be postponed at least until May 4.
Webb family reunion: The reunion originally set for June has been canceled. For more information, contact Linda Kirby at 865-984-3806.
Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club: Meetings are canceled until further notice.
Levi Retirees Luncheons: The monthly gatherings are canceled until further notice.
Dog obedience classes: All of the classes scheduled to begin on April 6 at Springbrook Park have been canceled. Classes will resume on June 1. For more information, call 865-705-7324 or 865-407-9567 or email bsobas264@hotmail.com.
Everett High School Class of 1958: The spring potluck dinner originally planned for May 2 has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Life Event Center, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
The Alzheimer’s Tennessee Foothills Walk: The event in Maryville has been postponed until June. A new date will be announced.
Friendsville High School Alumni Banquet: The event set for April 25 has been canceled.
The class reunion for Maryville High School classes of 1970-1975: The reunion originally set for April 25 has been rescheduled for Aug. 29.
Keep Blount Beautiful: All events scheduled for April have been canceled. That includes the Dash for Trash at Broadway Social, Earth Day Recycling, Town of Louisville Cleanup. The Louisville event has been rescheduled for Oct. 10.
Wolfstock Music Festival: The Town of Louisville has decided to postpone the festival until Sept. 11-12 as a safety precaution related to COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set for May 22-23.
Salvation Army free Friday lunches: Will still be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday at Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville. The meals are take-out only until further notice.
Clayton Center for the Arts: The center will be closed to the public and all events have been canceled until further notice. For more information, call 865-981-8590.
Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center: Will remain closed until further notice.
McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture: The museum will remain closed until further notice.
Annual Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes postponed: The 30th anniversary Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes in Knoxville has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 20. The tour will include nine private homes and lofts, one historic church and the HGTV Oasis home. Cost to attend is $12 in advance or $15 the day of the event. Visit FourthAndGillwordpress.com.
Marble Springs State Historic Site, Knoxville: The Inaugural Statehood Day Craft Fair has been postponed.
Knoxville Museum of Art temporarily closed: To support efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Knoxville Museum of Art closed to the public March 16, and will remain closed until further notice. All events and programs scheduled through April 1 have been canceled or postponed. Updates at www.knoxart.org and on the knoxart social media sites.
Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore: The museum is closed until further notice.
East Tennessee Historical Society: The Museum of East Tennessee History, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville, has been closed. All Brown Bag lectures, genealogy classes, teacher workshops and student museum tours have been postponed for dates to be determined later. The ETHS Annual Meeting and Awards set for May 5 has been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Knoxville Opera: The following actions are being taken regarding scheduled public activities — April 16 African American Voices in-school programs, canceled; April 18 Knoxville Opera Rossini Festival International Street Fair, postponed; April 29 Harriet Tubman Student Dress Rehearsal, canceled; May 1 and 3 Harriet Tubman Performances, postponed; May 17 Knoxville Opera Guild Croquet Tournament, postponed.
