Webb family reunion: The reunion originally set for June has been canceled. For more information, contact Linda Kirby at 865-984-3806.
Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club: Future meetings are canceled until further notice.
Stop Smoking Support Group at Louisville Christian Church: The new class will be postponed at least until May 4.
Levi Retirees Luncheon: The monthly gatherings are canceled until further notice.
Dog obedience classes: All of the classes scheduled to begin on April 6 at Springbrook Park have been canceled. Classes will resume on June 1. For more information, call 865-705-7324 or 865-407-9567 or email bsobas264@hotmail.com.
Everett High School Class of 1958: The spring potluck dinner originally planned for May 2 has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Life Event Center, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild: The regular meeting for April has been canceled. For more information, call 865-382-6545.
The Alzheimer’s Tennessee Foothills Walk: The event in Maryville has been postponed until June. A new date will be announced.
Friendsville High School Alumni Banquet: The event set for April 25 has been canceled.
The class reunion for Maryville High School classes of 1970-1975: The reunion originally set for April 25 has been rescheduled for Aug. 29.
Keep Blount Beautiful: All events scheduled for April have been canceled. That includes the Dash for Trash at Broadway Social, Earth Day Recycling, Town of Louisville Cleanup. The Louisville event has been rescheduled for Oct. 10.
Wolfstock Music Festival: The Town of Louisville has decided to postpone the festival until Sept. 11-12 as a safety precaution related to COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set for May 22-23.
Salvation Army free Friday lunches: Will still be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday at Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville. The meals are take-out only until further notice.
Area 15 Special Olympics track and field: The event set for April 8 has been canceled.
Clayton Center for the Arts: The center will be closed to the public and all events have been canceled until further notice. The Choir of Man performance set for April 3 has been postponed and the management is working to reschedule to a future date. For more information, call 865-981-8590.
Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center: Will remain closed until further notice.
