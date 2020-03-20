Salvation Army free Friday lunches: Will still be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday at Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville. The meals are take-out only until further notice.
Daffodil show at First United Methodist canceled: The East Tennessee Daffodil Society’s daffodil show scheduled for March 21 at First United Methodist Church of Maryville has been cancelled as the church has closed for all events due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Townsend Community Cleanup cancelled: Due to the current coronavirus epidemic, Keep Blount Beautiful’s Townsend Community Cleanup scheduled for March 21 has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
Our Lady of Fatima Spring Market cancelled: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church’s Spring Market set for March 21 and 22 has been cancelled. The church, located in Alcoa, hopes to be able to reschedule for a later date.
East Maryville to postpone annual consignment sale: East Maryville Baptist Church has made the decision to postpone its annual Spring Kids/Teens Consignment Sale that was originally set for March 27-28 at the church. A new date will be announced soon.
Spring Fling postponed due to coronavirus concerns: The Blount County Historical Museum has decided to postpone the March 28 Spring Fling due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, which has been declared a national emergency. The event has been rescheduled from 4-8 p.m. for May 2.
Alcoa Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast postponed: The 29th annual Alcoa Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast that was to take place on Saturday, April 4, at Alcoa High School, has now been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus. Pancake breakfast chairman Brad Smith said it will likely be rescheduled for a later date.
Area 15 Special Olympics track and field: The event originally set for April 8 has been cancelled.
Clayton Center for the Arts: The center will be closed to the public and all events have been cancelled through May 31. The Choir of Man performance set for April 3 has been postponed and the management is working to reschedule to a future. date. For more information, call 865-981-8590.
Annual Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes postponed: The 30th anniversary Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes in Knoxville has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 20. The tour will include nine private homes and lofts, one historic church and the HGTV Oasis home. Cost to attend is $12 in advance or $15 the day of the event. Visit FourthAndGillwordpress.com.
Knoxville Museum of Art temporarily closed: To support efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Knoxville Museum of Art will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16, and will remain closed until further notice. All events and programs scheduled through April 1 have been cancelled or postponed. Updates at www.knoxart.org and on the knoxart social media sites.
Everett Senior Center closes for two weeks: In accordance with CDC recommendations, and to follow guidelines shared by the joint governments of Blount County, Everett Senior Center in Maryville will be closed March 17 through March 27. This includes ballroom dances and classes. After that date, a determination will be made on when the center is ready to open as usual. The two-week period will allow the staff to deep clean the entire facility and limit public interaction in an effort to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus in the community.
Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore: The museum is closed until further notice.
East Tennessee Historical Society: The Museum of East Tennessee History, 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville, has been closed through April 3. All Brown Bag lectures, genealogy classes, teacher workshops and student museum tours have been postponed for dates to be determined later. The ETHS Annual Meeting and Awards set for May 5 has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.
Museum of Appalachia in Norris: Both the museum and gift shop will be closed through the end of March.
Knoxville Opera: The following actions are being taken regarding scheduled public activities — March 29 Knoxville Opera Guild “Opera Up Close High Tea,” cancelled; April 16 African-American Voices in-school programs, cancelled; April 18 Knoxville Opera Rossini Festival International Street Fair, postponed; April 29 Harriet Tubman Student Dress Rehearsal, cancelled; May 1 and 3 Harriet Tubman Performances, postponed; May 17 Knoxville Opera Guild Croquet Tournament, postponed.
