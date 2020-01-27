Citizens Against Pellissippi Parkway Extension Inc. will hold its 18th annual ChiliFest from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Smith Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. New contestants and previous winners are preparing for this annual fundraiser as three catergories of chili — beef, other meats and vegetarian — compete for the judges.
The tasting pubilc will vote for the fourth category — People's Choice.
This is a family friendly event. Admission is $7 at the door and free for children ages 10 and under. With admission comes a taste of all entries along with a bowl of your favorite chili and an opportunity to vote. Door prizes will also be awarded. Beverages, quesadillas and home-baked goodies will be available for purchase.
To register as a contestant, go to saveitdontpaveit.org. The entry fee is $20. For more information, contact Susan Keller at 865-982-4267.
