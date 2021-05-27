Festivals for Charity, Inc. and JD3 Productions, LLC will host Knoxville’s first Caribbean Jerk Festival, bringing a day of entertainment for the entire family.
The event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, at World's Fair Park. The goal is to bring music lovers and foodies from near and far to enjoy a full day of eclectic Caribbean cuisine, fabulous music and absolute fun for the entire family.
The musical lineup will include soul, R&B, reggae and cultural classics with Knoxville’s very own Brian Clay and his all-star band as the headliner.
In addition, there will be a spades tourney along with a dominoes tourney.
To discourage long lines and wait times to enter the festival, it is suggested attendees purchase tickets online at knoxjerkfest.org. Tickets are $20 general admission. Net proceeds will benefit Second Harvest of East Tennessee and Ladies of Charity. Ticket prices include a treat from one of the sponsors, Sweetopia Emporium.
