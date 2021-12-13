The flock at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville might just be taking some advice from one of the most popular modern-day Christmas movies as it prepares for a Thursday event.
As the character Elf explains in this December classic, the best way to spread holiday cheer is to sing loud for all to hear.
Mike Everett, coordinator for the special event is calling it Caroling on Broadway and the community is invited. Everett said the gathering will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, in the church’s garden. Song books will be printed to include some favorite Christmas carols.
“Our church wanted something to strengthen the community,” Everett said. That’s when he suggested this Christmas sing-along. It will last an hour and will be very informal, this coordinator said.
Songs like “Away in a Manger,” “Silent Night,” “The First Noel” and “Jingle Bells” are sure to be on the repertoire that evening. Everett said the St. Andrew’s choir will participate; homemade cookies and hot chocolate will be served after the singing.
This isn’t just meant as a fun way to double up on Christmas cheer. Everett said each person who attends is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy. All that’s collected will be donated to Sanitation Santa.
“The main focus is Sanitation Santa,” Everett said. “We wanted to make an event where an organization would benefit, mainly children.”
Sanitation Santa is a project of Maryville Engineering and Public Works Department that has been around for 39 years. On three days in December, department volunteers will hand out gifts to families who can’ afford to provide a merry Christmas for their children this year. An average of 600 children receive gifts each year.
The project takes its name from a nickname given to a local garbage collector, Junior Gardner, who handed out candy along his route for years. Volunteers work throughout the year to solicit donations of toys and money.
The Rev. Amy Bradley is rector at St. Andrew’s. She arrived in Blount County last year, during the pandemic.
St. Andrew’s just completed an annual holiday dishes project that took orders from the community for side dishes, soups and desserts. The items were frozen so purchasers could serve them at their holiday dinners whenever they took place.
This church is small but does a number of projects that benefit local nonprofits each year. One of them, Good Neighbors, is now housed on the St. Andrew’s campus.
Caroling on Broadway, Everett said, is a way to bring the community together with sounds of the season while helping those less fortunate.
