Carpenters United Methodist Church, 3538 Best Road, Maryville, will host a community Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served, and to-go orders will be available. Cost is a donation. The public is welcome.
To order meals, call E. Best at 865-984-6264.
