As Blount County Schools completes its first nine-week grading period, Carpenters Middle School students and teachers alike are enjoying fall break which began Monday, Oct. 4. Teachers will return to school for an Administrative Day on Monday, Oct. 11, and students return on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The first nine weeks have been a busy time at CMS with students engaged in fall sports, clubs, service organizations and the academic challenges of beginning a new school year.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, CMS announced a new award that will be given out quarterly to exemplary students, called the CCC Award; CCC Awards are given to students who exemplify Commitment, Character and Cooperation. The winners of the first ever Triple C Award were honored with a pizza lunch, certificates and prizes.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, seventh grade Inductees to Junior Beta Club were honored at an evening ceremony at CMS. Junior Beta Club sponsors Hannah Turner and Amy Kimsey attended and welcomed the new members into the service organization that promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among secondary school students.
