Carpenters Middle School is preparing for various special activities in December. CMS always supplies many fun, spirit-filled projects to keep the students and staff involved in supporting their school. Turkey Trots, basketball and Hat Days are always so much fun.
Blount County Schools students learned virtually on Nov. 23 and 24 because of coronavirus. CMS has installed Wi-Fi routers in the parking lot outside of the sixth and seven grade hallways. If students do not have internet access at home, they can sit at school and do their work there.
Virtual students also need to keep an eye on their mailboxes because CMS will be sending Cougar Compliments and Virtual All-Stars through the mail..
The Blount County Education Foundation is sponsoring the “Virtual Turkey Trot for Education.” If participants select “CMS” on the website, part of the funds will go to the school. The top three Blount County schools will be awarded a cash prize. Plus, everyone who signs up will receive a T-shirt and a medal.
While still on the topic of athleticism, the Cougar basketball teams are off to a roaring start. Come out and support these athletes and their hard work at their games after Christmas.
CMS is excited to announce that both Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 will be Hat Days. Students and employees will be able to wear their favorite hat (or hoodie) all school day for $1. All proceeds will go toward buying Christmas presents for Blount County familes.
