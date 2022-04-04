With the start of a new nine weeks, we have had so many new accomplishments from CMS.
In late February, it was announced that Carpenters Middle School won first place in the Blount County Academic Olympics, making it the first time we have won in the new team-focused format since 2018. Faculty and staff would like to offer a huge congratulations to sixth graders William Newsom, Addison Whitehead and Leon Griswold; seventh graders Micheal Chynoweth, Timothy Gilliand and Colton Harrison; and eighth graders Jonathan Chitwood, Ariel Layne-Kirksey, Sara Beth Gregory and Tyler Snavely. Chitwood, Gregory, Layne-Kirksey and Lucas Myers were recently chosen to represent CMS at Maryville College for a math competition.
Additionally, the Carpenters community would like to congratulate eighth grader Trinity Roberts, who is a national AAU wrestling champion. Junior Beta Club’s annual food drive concluded last week. There are so many needy families in our area that are helped each year by this project. Students brought in nonperishable foods like boxed cereals, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, pasta, rice, peanut butter and canned foods to the front lobby between 7:45 and 8:10 each morning. The grade level with the most food items brought in per person will win ice cream for their entire grade sponsored by Michaela at Legends Cuts. All the donated food will go to Second Harvest Food Bank here in Blount County.
Social health has wrapped up the third quarter’s food labs and career projects. Students are beginning virtual job shadowing and learning career opportunities. In gym classes, students have started practicing archery and other fun activities.
Despite the end of the year drawing closer, we have not slowed down our progress, and that is also true in our ongoing preparations for the upcoming TCAP testing next month. Mixing fun with academics makes CMS the place to be.
