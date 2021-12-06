November has turned out to be a very eventful month in the CMS community. Basketball season has commenced. Students and faculty have participated in multiple fundraisers to support our school and other community organizations, as well as many other engaging schoolwide events.
Sixth grade social studies teacher John Dalton and band director Molly Lyon organized this year’s Veterans Day virtual assembly. Dalton spent several weeks coordinating and gathering guest speakers for the assembly. Lyon put together the video for the school, along with directing select band members in a salute to each service branch of the military. Principal Jon Young gave a warm welcome to the viewers of the video. Daniel Snoderly introduced each speaker. Alyssa Emert’s CDC class led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Maddie Britt sang the national anthem to us under the direction of chorus teacher Tammy Marks. Master Sgt. Michael Buchanan, a high school friend of Dalton, gave us a very well put together and impactful speech. In his speech, he gave us a very insightful look into his time spent as a cruise missile specialist in the U.S. Air Force. Jacob Honaker and Jonathan Chitwood, both members of the CMS student council, gave presentations on the history and importance of Veterans Day in the U.S. Kenzie Kirkland, also from the student council, then gave a presentation on “America’s White Table.” We were finally dismissed by Assistant Principal Jordan Ridenour. Even though we couldn’t all come together with the speakers, we were still able to honor our veterans.
Many other events and fundraisers have occurred in the past month and will continue to happen. Students at CMS competed against Union Grove Middle School to raise funds for Smoky Mountain Service Dogs from Nov. 8-12. The contest, called Rumble in the Jungle, raised about $4,558 for the nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to disabled veterans in our region. CMS barely beat out UGMS, raising $67 more than UGMS. On Nov. 15, a Carpenters community chili supper was held before the basketball game against Heritage Middle School. Organizers raised $475 for our classroom teachers and staff. The CMS Junior Beta Club held a toy drive for Toys for Blount County and filled 51 shoe boxes. Multiple hat days raised $530 for the Angel Tree through Community Works. Lastly, the CMS Singer’s winter concert will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the CMS cafeteria. We are thankful for our community’s giving spirit that we hope will continue throughout the remainder of this school year.
All in all, the last month here at Carpenters has proven to be chock-full of interesting and engaging events for students and teachers alike.
