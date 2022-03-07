Though we are only two months into 2022, it has been very eventful at Carpenters Middle School.
The yearbook committee has continued its amazing work, producing a yearbook like no other. The original goal was to be part of the Balfour 2022-2023 Highlight Book, referred to as the “Yearbook of Yearbooks.’’
This book calls attention to the top 5% of yearbooks that have achieved impressive layouts, themes and covers. Most of the time it is only reserved for select high schools and colleges, but this year’s CMS annual has been chosen to be featured in the top 5% of yearbooks. Many committee members are glad that their hard work has been recognized. The final draft will be sent out for publishing during spring break.
Along with that, the selection for students to be featured in the yearbook has begun. The first round of students has been selected by teachers, narrowing down exactly who’s right for the superlatives. Students in the eighth grade will then vote on the student who fits each superlative best. Many of these superlatives include “most likely to” categories and even Mr. CMS and Miss CMS.
In CMS sports, volleyball has taken a step toward the start of its season by choosing varsity and junior varsity captains. Junior Varsity captains are seventh graders Peyton Correll and Grace Brewster, and varsity captains are Taylor Mauvis and Abby Harris.
Mauvis is honored, she said, because she “loves being an encourager to other girls, being a role model for the younger generation, and always cheering them on.” Stay tuned for upcoming matches.
To better prepare for the transition to ninth grade, eighth grade students attended William Blount High School on Feb. 25. They took a tour and ate lunch onsite to help get familiar with their soon-to-be campus and learn how their classes will be laid out.
Additionally, select CMS students competed locally and virtually with other middle schools in the Blount County Academic Olympics. Our team received first place. Team members include sixth graders William Newsom, Addison Whitehead and Leon Griswold; seventh graders Michael Chynoweth, Timothy Gilliland and Colton Harrison; and eighth graders Jonathan Chitwood, Sara Beth Gregory, Ariel Layne-Kirksey and Tyler Snavely. It was the first Academic Olympics since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, art students has been working on masterpieces using oil pastels, and the students have been creating extremely beautiful and highly creative art pieces.
