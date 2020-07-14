The Carpetbag Theatre’s 31st Annual Youth Theatre Festival has been a staple in CBT’s yearly programming. Being mindful of our community’s health and the current global pandemic, Carpetbag has made a conscious effort to pivot its strategy, seeing to it that Knoxville’s youth doesn’t have to miss out on their yearly opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the arts.
With the Youth Theatre Festival being virtual, the youth will be able to engage with performers and workshop instructors from all over the country — from Knoxville to Louisiana to New York and places in between. Youth, ages 5-18, will have the opportunity to participate in poetry, hip hop dance, acting and storytelling workshops right from the comfort of their own home.
Created 31 years ago in a collaborative effort with Kuumba Watoto and The Carpetbag Theatre, Inc., the Youth Theatre Festival is coordinated by Carpetbag Theatre’s Youth Director Kisha Rockett.
The Zoom presentation will taker place at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 31, and the cost is free. To register, go to https://form.jotform.com/201873443358156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.