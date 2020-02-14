Carson-Newman Choir to Perform at First Baptist Church of Tellico Village Sunday, Feb. 23, the First Baptist Church of Tellico Village will host the Carson-Newman University A Cappella Choir. This choir is a select group of 32 singers who are chosen by competitive auditions from the entire student body and represent various academic disciplines.
They perform statewide, nationally, and internationally, having made critically acclaimed appearances in Carnegie Hall, in New York City, and at several Southern Division Conventions of the American Choral Directors Association along with performances abroad in England, Austria, Brazil, Jordan, and the Holy Land. The choir has produced eight professional recordings. Eric Thorson, distinguished Professor of Music and Director of Choral studies at Carson-Newman University, conducts A Cappella Choir, Men’s Chorus, Oratorio Chorus, and teaches conducting and music education.
In addition to his choirs at Carson-Newman, Dr. Thorson directed the 130-voice Knoxville Choral Society from 1995 until 2018 and has also served as president of the Tennessee chapter of the American Choral Directors Association and was a member of the advisory board for the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Arts. This free concert begins at 6 pm in the church sanctuary, and all are welcome. The church is located at 205 Chota Road in Tellico Village. Visit our website at www.fbctellicovilllage.org Press Release Contact person: Sherry Green at marmarsherry@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.