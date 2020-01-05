Court Appointed Special Advocates will hold volunteer training starting in January in Blount County. The core purpose of the nonprofit agency is to provide a voice for abused and neglected children in the community. CASA volunteers advocate for these children in juvenile court.
For more information, visit casatnh.org or call 865-273-5993 or email Kathrynn Patton, outreach coordinator for Blount County, at kathrynn@casatnh.org.
CASA of the Tennessee Heartland was founded in 1998 and has served countless numbers of innocent children who, through no fault of their own, have been brought into the court system.
