CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville.
Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies. The startup location is 102 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, Everyone is invited for this free event. All participants must start by 11 a.m. in order to finish in time.
There will be two different routes so participants need to pay attention to which one is theirs.
At the end, participants must present all clues at the final location to be entered into a drawing for the grand prize. For more information on CASA Tennessee Heartland, visit casatnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.