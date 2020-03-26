CASA of the Tennessee Heartland has achieved Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light to organizations which take extra steps to protect the children they serve by training staff to understand the issue of child sexual abuse, identify unsafe situations and practices and react responsibly in the best interest of the children they serve.
One in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18. CASA of the Tennessee Heartland, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, earned the Partner in Prevention designation by providing Stewards of Children® training to over 90% of its management and staff. Partner in Prevention was created as a national standard to help parents and caregivers recognize organizations that take child protection seriously by implementing policy and training staff to prevent child sexual abuse.
Darkness to Light is an international organization that leads the movement to end child sexual abuse by educating and empowering adults in education, youth serving organizations and communities to protect children. Darkness to Light has affiliates in all 50 states and 17 international locations.
“Our staff is dedicated to protecting vulnerable children, not only in Blount County, but all across East Tennessee. The CASA volunteers work tirelessly and willingly to ensure every child has a safe and stable home where they can thrive and reach their fullest potential,” said Janie M. Wallace, Blount County program coordinator, CASA of the Tennessee Heartland.
To learn more about child sexual abuse prevention training or to enroll your organization in Darkness to Light’s “Partner in Prevention” program, please visit www.D2L.org/education
/partner-in-prevention.
CASA of the Tennessee Heartland provides volunteers who support children in foster care. CASA TNH serves the juvenile courts in Anderson, Blount and Scott counties.
They have been serving in Blount County since 2015.
Currently in Blount County, there are 34 volunteers serving 75 children.
Darkness to Light is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower adults to prevent child sexual abuse. Through education and awareness, the organization seeks to create a safer world for children to grow and thrive. For more information, visit www.D2L.org.
