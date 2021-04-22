It wasn't during a six-week sabbatical that Dotson Memorial Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jim Cummings came to a major revelation on how to grow a church.
He didn't visit faraway lands or talk through multiple workshop sessions with leading experts.
Cummings simply took a drive.
Through the neighborhoods surrounding his church.
As Cummings tells it, he had just left his office and decided to explore a couple of recent developments nearby. Dotson Memorial is at the corner of William Blount Drive and Morganton Road in Maryville, in close proximity to newly built homes and apartment complexes.
"I began to notice the number of houses and all the tags from somewhere else," the pastor said. "The Lord really burdened my heart for all the people who are moving in. At that time and it still is, a lot of younger families. I looked at my odometer and realized all of these homes are within 1 mile of our front door."
That was back in 2019, and Cummings said he and his church family began to shift their focus onto reaching these new, young families. He said in the past, Dotson had placed much emphasis on national and international missions, but decided to focus here at home.
"That is what 2020 was going to look like," Cummings said. "We pulled away from international missions. Little did we know that COVID was coming and we couldn't do anything international anyway, so it worked. That was a positive for us."
Like most other churches, Cummings and his congregation shut the doors for a while and did services virtually. But at the beginning of 2021, in-person services returned.
God, Cummings said, began to burden his heart yet again. This time, he said it was the people at the other end of the age spectrum — the senior population.
"A lot of our seniors are being left behind," the pastor said. "Maybe neglected is a better word because all of the focus has been on reaching younger families."
Developing a plan
Cummings went to Worship and Senior Adults Pastor Bobby Nick and asked him to pray about what Dotson could do for this population. They gathered a few months later to cement a plan.
"God placed it on our hearts to birth this new service," Cummings said.
Nick came up with the name, Jubilation Live @ Five. The first service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
As Nick explained, Dotson Memorial currently has two Sunday morning services that are what they call blended. The services are the same, just held at different times. Attendees sing from the hymnal and also contemporary Christian music.
Jubilation Live @ Five, Nick said, will have a Southern gospel feel. A professional Southern gospel group will perform every few weeks; the first such group will be Greater Vision, on June 6.
"It won't just be singing hymns and then sitting down," Nick said. "We want to make it more livelier."
While traditional hymns and Southern gospel appeal to many senior adults, Nick said any and all are welcome to come experience the new service that will be held each Sunday.
"We don't want someone to leave a dead service and come to another dead service," Cummings said. "We want it to be alive and full of energy."
Some might question the start time of 5 p.m. It makes sense for older adults who want to get home before dark, Nick explained. Attendees who aren't members of Dotson also can come to this service and then leave for their own church service that starts later, he added.
In November, Cummings will celebrate 10 years at Dotson. He said the number of people moving in is a positive as the church seeks to grow its flock.
"In 2020, Tennessee had more one-way U-Hauls coming in than any other state," he said. "In the last 2½ years, we have probably had no less than 600 new homes built within a mile of here."
If you listen to church growth experts, they will tell you that you need to have a focus group that you are trying to reach, the pastor said. He disagrees with a narrowing of the population.
"We have said our focus group is anybody who is breathing," Cummings said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.