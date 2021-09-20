On Thursday, Sept. 23, Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association are hosting a pint night at The Casual Pint in Maryville, from 4-8 p.m. For each beer sold, $1 will go to support the Little River Run 5K. A food truck will be on site during the pint night.
For more information on the Casual Pint Night and Little River Run 5K, visit the Upcoming Events tab at keepblountbeautiful.org or call the office at 865-681-4809.
