The ninth annual Cades Cove Homecoming will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Cades Cove Museum, 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. There will be 20 food vendors and crafters along with book signings by local authors, antique tractors and Highland Games demonstrations. For more information, contact Cades Cove Preservation Association at 865-982-0705 or cadescovepreservation.com.
