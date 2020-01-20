The U.S. Census Bureau will host recruiting drives in Knox and Blount counties this month to identify 4,400 applicants for temporary, part-time census jobs this spring and summer.
In Blount County, the recruiting event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the American Job Center, 366 Glascock St., Alcoa and on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blount County Career Center, 366 Glascock St. Alcoa.
The drives in Knoxville will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive, Knoxville and from 10-11 a.m. on Jan 29 at the Bearden Branch Library, 100 Golf Club Road, Knoxville.
The pay rate begins at $19.50 per hour plus 58 cents per mile in travel reimbursement and all positions include paid training. Census takers have flexible work hours including opportunities for daytime, evening and weekend hours.
The U.S. Constitution requires a count of every person living in the United States and its territories every 10 years. The information produced by the census determines how much influence each state has in our federal government, it is used in setting boundaries for local voting districts, and it affects funding for local public services. Census workers ensure that we count everyone once, only once, and in the right place.
Census takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.
Census field supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.
Recruiting assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.
The office positions, which are more limited, will be located in the Knoxville area census office. The role of these jobs is to recruit, select, hire, train, manage, and pay all office and field staff who work within the designated boundaries of the geographic territory assigned to the office.
The application process is all online at www.2020Census.gov/jobs. It should take about 30 minutes and includes assessment questions about education, work and other experience.
