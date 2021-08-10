It took Hugh Barnett a few seconds to respond to one of the questions raised at his birthday celebration Tuesday.
“Do you feel like you’re 105?” an inquiring mind wanted to know.
“Well, I don’t know,” he honestly answered. “I’ve never been here before. What is 105 supposed to feel like?”
Surrounded by fellow bridge players at Everett Senior Center, Barnett was the man of the hour as the group sang the birthday song and filled his plate with cake and ice cream, donated by Kroger and Bruster’s. He comes to play bridge at the senior center twice a week and, up until a few years ago, drove himself. He resides at Asbury Place in Maryville.
Barnett was born Aug. 14, 1916, in Holly Springs, Mississippi. He earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Mississippi, and in 1943, joined the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge.
He worked at Union Carbide & Carbon Corporation in Manhattan and Oak Ridge, where he worked at both the K-25 and Y-13 plants and oversaw 1,000 workers at one point.
His career took him to New York, Tennessee, Indiana and Canada. Barnett also lived in Georgia and Arkansas.
This young engineer at the time was one of only 300 workers on the site in Oak Ridge who knew the top secret purpose of the plants. The fuel for the Hiroshima bomb dropped in 1945 was made in Oak Ridge.
President Harry Truman announced the unconditional surrender of Japan on Aug. 14, 1945 — Barnett’s 29th birthday.
Others around East Tennessee have been made aware of this milestone birthday, which was celebrated four days early. Richard Cook, author of “Ignored Heroes,” placed a billboard in Solway featuring Barnett’s photo.
Barnett was married to his wife, Shirley, for almost 70 years. She died in 2011. They have two sons, Lee and Larry.
When Barnett was 100, he became the oldest person to travel to Washington, D.C., on Knoxville Honor Air flights.
It was his parents who taught him how to play bridge some 90 years ago. He was doing quite well on this particular day.
“He’s been getting awesome cards so he’s never left the table,” said another player, Al Barnes. “Hugh is a master. He knows how to play the cards.”
Bette Wilson also was at Barnett’s table and vouched for his card-playing talents. She joined this group recently after moving here from Memphis and said it’s great to have social activities once again.
Bridge isn’t Barnett’s only pastime. He also loves playing Rook. He has been a member of Rotary Club for more than 40 years. The club plans to honor Barnett for his 105th, too.
He was enjoying the attention Tuesday but was ready to get back to playing cards after the sweet treats.
“I feel fine,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.