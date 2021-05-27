Central Baprtist Church Alcoa welcomes as its pastor the Rev. Jim Haggard and his wife, Patty. They have served several churches in surrounding counties since 1982 and live in Blount County where they have raised their two daughters.
Worship services at Central Baptist, 962 Springbrook Road, Alcoa, begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.
