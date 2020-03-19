Community Food Connection has developed a working plan that keeps daily volunteer serving teams away from incoming clients to limit any exposure to illness.
CFC is a food pantry in Maryville that provides free food to those in need. Until further notice, volunteer teams will fill grocery bags to be distributed to the clients. There is only one size bag so everyone, regardless of family size, will get the same prepared bag. The bags are loaded onto carts and distributed to clients at the back door.
The computer check-in person will address the clients from about 5 feet away from the window. Computers, phones and counters are cleaned each day. Hand sanitizer is also made available.
CFC is located 311 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.