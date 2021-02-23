The Community Food Connection of Blount County has received $3,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. The Community Food Connection of Blount County will use the gift to purchase fresh produce and meat for its Blount County clients.
“We are so appreciative of the $ 3,500 gift from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. They have supported the Community Food Connection of Blount County for 12 consecutive years, and it is especially needed during this time of the pandemic. More people have experienced food insecurity and needed help than ever before. This gift means food on their table. Our organization and in turn our clients will benefit from the generosity of the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said Diane Kilmer, president.
The Community Food Connection of Blount County has been providing food for hunger relief since 1991. Client-choice shopping has been replaced with drive by loading of groceries by volunteers, following CDC guidelines. No one is turned away. As a volunteer based organization, the grant provided by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation will be used in its entirety to provide nutritious food for our clients. The Board of Directors, the volunteers, and the over 43,000 clients served last year thank Food Lion for making a difference.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across our 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $14 million in grants.
The foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $12 million in grant funding helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates.
