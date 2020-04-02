Community Food Connection of Blount County has decided to change the way it hands out food at its pantry, located at 311 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville. The changes will take effect on Saturday, April 4.
Board President Bob Haralson said food will now be distributed in a drive-thru manner, with clients sitting in line in their cars. Those needing food are asked to come to the east side of the building. Drivers will need to open their trunks or passenger doors so volunteers can load the bag of food.
Haralson said this is the procedure that will be used until further notice. This is being done to protect CFC volunteers and the public, he said.
Hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
